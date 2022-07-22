Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 2,671 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

