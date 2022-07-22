Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

