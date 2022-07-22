Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $37.20. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 115.49% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $116,280. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

