Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Assura

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £497 ($594.14). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,943.10). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £497 ($594.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $94,673.

Assura Stock Up 0.3 %

Assura Increases Dividend

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.13 ($0.81) on Friday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,132.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

