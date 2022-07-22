Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading Down 4.2%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 8,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Assure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

