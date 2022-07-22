Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aston Bay Trading Up 20.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Aston Bay Company Profile
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.
