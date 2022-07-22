Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

