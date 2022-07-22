Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

