Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $278.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $338.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.
TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.50.
Atlassian stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.61. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
