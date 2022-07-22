ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 9.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ATRenew Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

