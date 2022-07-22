ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 9.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
ATRenew Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.