AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.45. 1,012,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,672,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

