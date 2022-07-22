AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,356 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

