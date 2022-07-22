AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,673 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.