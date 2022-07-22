AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.