Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 49001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.36.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.
