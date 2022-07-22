Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 49001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Aurion Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.36.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,695,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,663,016.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 178,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,723.

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.