Auto Prop Reit Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$20.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th.

