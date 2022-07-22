AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$46.50 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock remained flat at $19.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.