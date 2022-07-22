Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

