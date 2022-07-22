Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.