Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.2 %

AGR stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

