Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 82618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Avanti Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

