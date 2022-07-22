Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeff Shaner acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Shaner acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.