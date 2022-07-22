Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Shaner acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Shaner acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

