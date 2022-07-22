Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 161,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,134,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

