Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $58,467.08

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Axe has a market cap of $58,467.08 and $3.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

