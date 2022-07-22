AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

