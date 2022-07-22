Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYASF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

OTC AYASF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

