Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Price Up 5%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 135,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 44,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

AYLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

