Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 1.2 %

AYTU stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

