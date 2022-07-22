Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 70606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 694,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.