B. Riley Cuts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $90.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $71.05 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 300,930 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.