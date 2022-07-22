Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

