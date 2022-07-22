Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

