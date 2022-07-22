Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

