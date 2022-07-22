Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $109,194.00

Banano (BAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $109,194.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,487,414 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

