Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.