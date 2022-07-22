Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NYSE BANC traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
