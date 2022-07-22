Bank of America Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $77.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

