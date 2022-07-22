Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
