Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Bank of Princeton Stock Down 0.9 %
Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.
Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Bank of Princeton Company Profile
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
