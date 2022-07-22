Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.
Bank OZK Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
