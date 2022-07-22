Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

