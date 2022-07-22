BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.
BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
BankUnited Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankUnited (BKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.