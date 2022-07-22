BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

