Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. Banner has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banner by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

