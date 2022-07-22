Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €102.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($103.03) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($116.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($106.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:SAP opened at €88.14 ($89.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.84. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($131.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

