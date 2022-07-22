Barclays Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 191.3% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.