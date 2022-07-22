Barclays Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $350.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $326.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.38.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $405.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.59 and its 200-day moving average is $402.15.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

