Barclays Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $68.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

