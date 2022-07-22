Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 2.2%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 43,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.13).

Barkby Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.04.

Get Barkby Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barkby Group

In related news, insider Douglas Benzie bought 833,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £91,666.74 ($109,583.67).

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barkby Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkby Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.