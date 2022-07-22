Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1941150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.