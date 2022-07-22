BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $47.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

