Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($101.01) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.97) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($101.01) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($85.86) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.89 ($77.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($101.43).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

