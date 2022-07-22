BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCBP stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

