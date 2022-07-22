BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in BCE by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.